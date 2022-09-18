Final Card For Tonight’s MLW Super Series

MLW Super Series takes place tonight in Norcross, Georgia, and the final card is online. You can check out the full lineup below for the card, which will be an MLW Fusion taping:

* MLW Championship: Hammerstone vs. Bandido

* MLW Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker

* MLW National Openweight Championship: Davey Richards vs. SB Kento

* Street Fight: Willie Mack vs. Jacob Fatu

* MLW Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie vs. Winner of Fatal 4-Way

* Laredo Kid & Komander & Microman vs. Gino Medina & Black Taurus & Mini Abismo Negro

* Lady Shani vs. Lady Fammer vs. La Hiedra vs. Reina Dorada (Winner earns MLW Featherweight Championship bout against Taya Valkyrie)

* Alex Kane’s Peach State Prize Fight

* Mads Kruger vs. Mance Warner

* The Samoan SWAT Team also set to appear and more