Final Card For Tonight’s ROH Saturday Night at Center Stage
August 24, 2019 | Posted by
– ROH is holding their latest show, Saturday Night at Center Stage, in Atlanta and the final card is online. You can check out the card for the show below, which will stream live for Honor Club subscribers:
* ROH Champions vs. All-Stars: Matt Taven, The Briscoes, and Shane Taylor vs. Jeff Cobb, Rush, Jay Lethal & Kenny King
* For ROH TV Title Shot on Sunday: Chase Owens vs. LSG vs. PJ Black
* PCO & Brody King vs. Mark Haskins & Tracy Williams
* Silas Young & Okumura & Felino vs. Cheeseburger & Eli Isom & Ryan Nova
* Beer City Bruiser vs. Vinny Marseglia
* Rhett Titus vs. Shaheem Ali
* Angelina Love vs. Sumie Sakai
* Top Prospect Tournament: Haitian Sensation vs. Ken Dixon
* *Top Prospect Tournament: Brian Johnson vs. Austin Gunn
