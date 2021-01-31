Final Card For Tonight’s Royal Rumble

The Road to WrestleMania kicks off tonight with the Royal Rumble, and the final card is online. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place tonight in the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida and airs live on WWE Network.

411 will have live coverage tonight starting at 5:30 PM ET/2:30 PM PT.

* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg

* WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Charlotte Flair and Asuka vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

* SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Carmella vs. Sasha Banks

* Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Randy Orton (#1), Edge (#2), AJ Styles, Big E, Daniel Bryan, Sheamus, Jeff Hardy, Bobby Lashley, Jey Uso, Cesaro, The Miz, John Morrison, Otis, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler, Elias, Mustafa Ali, Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, 10 More TBA

* Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Natalya (#30), Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Tamina Snuka, 17 Superstars TBA