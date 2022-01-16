Final Card For Tonight’s TERMINUS Debut

TERMINUS hosts its debut show tonight on FITE TV, and the final lineup is available. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place in Atlanta and stars at 6 PM ET:

*ROH Original World Championship Pure Rules Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Josh Alexander

* ROH World Championship Match: Bandido vs. Baron Black

* Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs Kiera Hogan

* Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty

* Moose vs. Mike Bennett

* Liiza Hall vs Janai Kai

* Daniel Garcia vs JDX vs Khash vs Adam Priest

* Dante & Joe Keys vs Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi