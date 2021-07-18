wrestling / News
Final Card For Tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank
WWE Money in the Bank takes place tonight, and the final card stands at seven matches. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which airs live tonight on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.
* WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Edge
* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: AJ Styles & Omos vs. The Viking Raiders
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
* Men’s Money In the Bank Match: Riddle vs. Ricochet vs. John Morrison vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Big E. vs. Kevin Owens vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins
* Women’s Money In the Bank Match: Asuka vs. Nikki Cross vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi vs. Zelina Vega vs. Liv Morgan vs. Natalya vs. Tamina
* SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Usos (Kickoff Show)
411 will have live coverage of the show starting at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT.
