Final Card For Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series

WWE airs Survivor Series tonight on WWE Network and the finalized card features seven matches. You can see the lineup for the show below, which airs on WWE Network from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. 411 will have live coverage tonight starting at 5:30 PM ET just before the Kickoff Show starts:

* Men’s Survivor Series Match: Team Raw (Keith Lee, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, & Riddle) vs. Team Smackdown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, King Corbin, & Otis)

* Women’s Survivor Series Match: Team Raw (Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Lacey Evans, Peyton Royce, & Lana) vs. Team Smackdown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Bayley, & Natalya)

* Champion vs. Champion: Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns

* Champion vs. Champion: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

* Champion vs. Champion: The New Day vs. The Street Profits

* Champion vs. Champion: Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn

* The Undertaker’s Final Farewell

* Kickoff Show Match: Dual Brand Battle Royal (Competitors TBD)