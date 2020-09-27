Final Card For WWE Clash of Champions

WWE Clash of Champions is today, and we have (what should be) a finalized card. The lineup for the PPV, which takes place from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida tonight, is below:

* WWE Championship Ambulance Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. The Riott Squad

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Lucha House Party

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Andrade

* WWE Undisputed Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match: Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn

* WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Apollo Crews

* Raw Women’s Championship Kickoff Show Match: Asuka vs. Zelina Vega

411 will, as always, have LIVE coverage of the show starting at 6 PM ET with the Kickoff Show.