Final Card For WWE Extreme Rules

– WWE Extreme Rules takes place tonight in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and the finalized card is set at ten matches. The show kicks off at 6 PM ET with the Kickoff Show on WWE Network, and we’ll have live coverage.

There are reports that Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler will be added at the last minute, but those are not confirmed. Otherwise, the card is:

* WWE Universal and Raw Women’s Championship Winners Take All Match: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins vs. Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin

* WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Handicap Match: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Rowan & Daniel Bryan vs. Xavier Woods & Big E vs. Heavy Machinery

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Revival vs. The Usos

* WWE United States Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Ricochet

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese

* No Holds Barred Match: Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre vs. The Undertaker & Roman Reigns

* Last Man Standing Match: Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

* Aleister Black vs. Cesaro