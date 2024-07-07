Final Card For Tonight’s NXT Heatwave

NXT Heatwave takes place tonight, and the final card stands at six matches. You can see the full lineup below for the Toronto PPV, which airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice

* NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Wes Lee

* NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Kelani Jordan vs. Sol Ruca

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs. Chase U

* Pre-Show Match: Arianna Grace & Karmen Petrovic vs. Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx