Final Card For Tonight’s NXT No Mercy
NXT No Mercy takes place tonight, and the final card stands at six matches. You can see the card below for the show, which airs live from Denver, Colorado on Peacock and WWE Network:
* NXT Championship Match: Ethan Page vs. Joe Hendry
Special Guest Referee: Trick Williams
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Jaida Parker
* NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Kelani Jordan vs. Wendy Choo
* NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Tony D’Angelo
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Chase U vs. Nathan Frazer & Axiom
* Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz
