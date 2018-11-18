Final Card For Today’s WWE Survivor Series

– Here is the final card for Sunday night’s WWE Survivor Series event, which will air live on WWE Network. 411 will have live coverage of the event, which starts with the Kickoff show at 5 PM ET:

* RAW vs. SmackDown Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Brock Lesnar

* RAW vs. SmackDown Match: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* RAW vs. SmackDown Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

* RAW vs. SmackDown Match: The Authors of Pain vs. The Bar

* Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match: Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, and Bobby Lashley (w/Team Captain Baron Corbin) vs. Shane McMahon, Jeff Hardy, The Miz, Samoa Joe, Rey Mysterio (w/Team Captain Miz)

* Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match: Natalya, Mickie James, Nia Jax, Tamina, and Ruby Riot (Team Captain: Alexa Bliss) vs. Naomi, Sonya Deville, Asuka, Carmella, and TBA (Team Captain: TBA)

* Tag Team Survivor Series Elimination Kickoff Match: Chad Gable & Bobby Roode, The Ascension, Lucha House Party, The Revival, The B Team (Team Captains: Roode & Gable) vs. The Usos, The New Day, The Colons, SAnitY, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (Team Captains: Usos)