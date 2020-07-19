wrestling / News
Final Card For Tonight’s WWE The Horror Show at Extreme Rules
July 19, 2020 | Posted by
The Horror Show at Extreme Rules goes down tonight from the WWE Performance Center, and what looks to be the finalized card contains six matches. Barring last minute additions, the card for the show is as you can see below.
We’ll have live coverage of Extreme Rules tonight starting at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT.
* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler
* Wyatt Swamp Fight: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross
* WWE United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews vs. MVP
* Eye For an Eye Match: Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio
More Trending Stories
- Joey Ryan Address Recent Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Him, Reactivates Social Media Accounts
- Details On Original Plans For Gallows and Anderson In Impact Wrestling
- Backstage Notes on Extreme Rules ‘Swamp Fight’ Filming Details & Finish (SPOILERS)
- Backstage Rumor on Impact Wrestling Attempting to Sign Former TNA Names for Upcoming Tapings (Possible Spoiler)