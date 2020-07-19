Final Card For Tonight’s WWE The Horror Show at Extreme Rules

The Horror Show at Extreme Rules goes down tonight from the WWE Performance Center, and what looks to be the finalized card contains six matches. Barring last minute additions, the card for the show is as you can see below.

We’ll have live coverage of Extreme Rules tonight starting at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT.

* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler

* Wyatt Swamp Fight: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

* WWE United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

* Eye For an Eye Match: Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio