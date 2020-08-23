wrestling / News

Final Card For Tonight’s WWE SummerSlam: Eight Matches Set

August 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE SummerSlam

SummerSlam takes palce tonight on WWE Network, and the card looks finalized at eight matches. You can see the lineup below for the show, which starts at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the pro-shoud starting an hour before that:

* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza
* WWE United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews vs. MVP (Hurt Business banned from ringside)
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Asuka
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (Will take place later than SD Women’s Title Match)
* Hair vs. Hair Match: Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville
* Seth Rollins vs. Dominik (w/Rey Mysterio; Dominik can use weapons)

