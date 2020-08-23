Final Card For Tonight’s WWE SummerSlam: Eight Matches Set

SummerSlam takes palce tonight on WWE Network, and the card looks finalized at eight matches. You can see the lineup below for the show, which starts at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the pro-shoud starting an hour before that:

* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

* WWE United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews vs. MVP (Hurt Business banned from ringside)

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Asuka

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (Will take place later than SD Women’s Title Match)

* Hair vs. Hair Match: Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville

* Seth Rollins vs. Dominik (w/Rey Mysterio; Dominik can use weapons)