Final Card For Tonight’s WWE SummerSlam: Eight Matches Set
SummerSlam takes palce tonight on WWE Network, and the card looks finalized at eight matches. You can see the lineup below for the show, which starts at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the pro-shoud starting an hour before that:
* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza
* WWE United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews vs. MVP (Hurt Business banned from ringside)
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Asuka
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (Will take place later than SD Women’s Title Match)
* Hair vs. Hair Match: Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville
* Seth Rollins vs. Dominik (w/Rey Mysterio; Dominik can use weapons)
