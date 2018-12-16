Final Card For Tonight’s WWE TLC

– WWE’s card appears final for tonight’s TLC PPV, which takes place from in San Jose, California. You can see the card below. 411 will have live coverage of the event, as per suaul.

* WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins

* Smackdown Women’s Championship TLC Match: Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey

* SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. The New Day vs. The Bar

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy

* TLC Match: Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin*

* Tables Match: Natalya vs. Ruby Riott

* Chairs Match: Randy Orton vs. Rey Mysterio

* Ladder Match: Elias vs. Bobby Lashley (Elias’ guitar hanging above the ring)

* Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 Finals: Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox vs. R-Truth and Carmella

* Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre

* Braun Strowman earns WWE Universal Championship match if he wins; Baron Corbin becomes permanent Raw GM if he wins, but loses the position if he loses.