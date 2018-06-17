Final Card For WWE Money in the Bank

– WWE presents their Money in the Bank PPV tonight on WWE Network from Chicago, Illinois. You can check out the final card for the event below.

We will have live coverage of the show starting at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT with the Kickoff show.

* WWE Championship Last Man Standing Match: AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs. Carmella

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Elias vs. Seth Rollins

* Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match: Braun Strowman vs. Finn Bálor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Roode vs. New Day Member vs. Samoa Joe

* Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match: Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Naomi vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Natalya vs. Lana vs. Sasha Banks

* Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal

* Sami Zayn vs. Bobby Lashley

* Big Cass vs. Daniel Bryan

* Kickoff Show Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson