Final Casino Ladder Match Participant At AEW Double or Nothing Is A Mystery

May 18, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Double or Nothing

All Elite Wrestling has announced the final participant in the Casino Ladder Match at AEW Double or Nothing, and it’s a mystery. The ninth entrant will be revealed this Saturday, May 23. The event airs on PPV from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The other participants are Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin, Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian, Luchasaurus, Kip Sabian, Colt Cabana and Rey Fenix.

AEW Double or Nothing, Joseph Lee

