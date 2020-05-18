Final Casino Ladder Match Participant At AEW Double or Nothing Is A Mystery

All Elite Wrestling has announced the final participant in the Casino Ladder Match at AEW Double or Nothing, and it’s a mystery. The ninth entrant will be revealed this Saturday, May 23. The event airs on PPV from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The other participants are Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin, Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian, Luchasaurus, Kip Sabian, Colt Cabana and Rey Fenix.

Your ninth & final entrant in the Casino Ladder Match is a mystery & will be revealed at Double or Nothing!

Order Double or Nothing on Sat, May 23rd on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/Fl63XOQKCq

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 18, 2020