Final Competitor Announced For Women’s Money in the Bank Match
We have our last competitor in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. WWE announced on Thursday that Tamina is joining her tag team partner Natalya as competitors in the match, which takes place on this Sunday’s PPV. Tamina join a field that also includes Alexa Bliss, Nikki A.S.H., Asuka, Naomi, Liv Morgan, and Zelina Vega.
The full announcement is below:
The field for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match is now set with the huge announcement that WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Tamina will take part in the action this Sunday.
Tamina will join fellow titleholder Natalya, the absolutely driven Liv Morgan and a returning Zelina Vega in representing SmackDown in the high-stakes contest. Alexa Bliss, Nikki A.S.H., Asuka and Naomi will represent Raw in the free-for-all.
Who will rise above the elite competition, climb the ladder and take possession of the coveted contract for a guaranteed World Title Match in the next year?
Catch the jaw-dropping Money in the Bank Ladder Match on Sunday, July 18, streaming at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.
The field for the #MITB Ladder Match is now set! WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion @TaminaSnuka will take part in the action this Sunday!
👉 https://t.co/2c4ZQANWpm pic.twitter.com/xsaV4BmUri
— WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2021
