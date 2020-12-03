wrestling / News

Final Competitors Advance to Semifinals Of 2020 Opera Cup (Pics, Video)

December 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
2020 Opera Cup

The final two competitors have made their way to the semifinals in the 2020 Opera Cup. ACH and Low Ki advanced to the second round of the tournament, defeating Laredo Kid and Davey Boy Smith Jr., respectively, on tonight’s episode of MLW Fusion. You can see pics and video from the matches below.

ACH will face Tom Lawlor in the semifinals of the tournament, while Low Ki will take on Richard Holliday. Those matches are set for the coming weeks of Fusion.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW: Fusion, Opera Cup, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading