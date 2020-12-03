Final Competitors Advance to Semifinals Of 2020 Opera Cup (Pics, Video)

The final two competitors have made their way to the semifinals in the 2020 Opera Cup. ACH and Low Ki advanced to the second round of the tournament, defeating Laredo Kid and Davey Boy Smith Jr., respectively, on tonight’s episode of MLW Fusion. You can see pics and video from the matches below.

ACH will face Tom Lawlor in the semifinals of the tournament, while Low Ki will take on Richard Holliday. Those matches are set for the coming weeks of Fusion.

ACH on the money with a NASTY kick to @Laredokidpro1 and follows up with the Spirit bomb to get the win and advances to the next round of the #OperaCup.#MLWFusion | #OperaCup ▶️ https://t.co/ETzHjfB1Ft pic.twitter.com/MbRmQ3iSAW — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) December 3, 2020