Final Dates Announced For NJPW G1 29 Climax

– NJPW issued the following statement:

Inbound tickets on sale next week for G1 29 Budokan Dates!

The toughest tournament in all of professional wrestling, the G1 Climax, is nearly here!

The very best wrestlers from around the world will be giving all they have to seize ultimate glory in the Lion’s Kingdom.

This year, the last three days of the tournament will be held in the legendary Nippon Budokan, and we have a special inbound link for easy ticket purchase to the following two events:

[HEIWA presents G1 CLIMAX 29]

Saturday, August 10

Door 16:00

Start 18:00

https://www.njpw1972.com/tornament/47816

Sunday August 11

Door 16:00

Start 18:00

https://www.njpw1972.com/tornament/47817

The international ticket sales will start on Wednesday, 19th of June at 10:00am JST

(Tuesday, 18th of June 5:00pm PST, Tuesday, 18th of June 8:00pm EST Wednesday, 19th of June 02:00am BST)

[Ticket tiers]

Arena 13,750 JPY

1F Stand 11,550 JPY

2F Stand A 9,350 JPY

2F Stand B 6,050 JPY

Please note the following points:

Inbound tickets for the Monday August 12 G1 Finals are not available.

?Only the above four ticket tiers will be made available from the international sale site. “Royal seat” will not be available from the international ticket sale site, since they have already sold out.

?10% handling fee included in ticket price.

?Card is subject to change due to injury or circumstances beyond the promoter’s control.

?Tickets are required for all fans of elementary school age and above. Younger children can view the event accompanied by a parent or guardian and sit on their lap (one child per adult).

?The maximum number of tickets for each section is four per purchase.

?Sales will end if all allocated tickets are sold. Even after a sellout, we reserve the right to restart sales at no notice if more tickets are allocated.

?Receive your tickets from the ticket window on the day of the event. Personal Identification is required to receive your tickets.

?Tickets may not be received by proxy. Personal identification must match the name of the purchaser. Tickets are not for resale.

?Please thoroughly check the details on the ticket site before applying for your tickets.

Tickets available here: https://ib.eplus.jp/g1climax