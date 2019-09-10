wrestling / News

Final Indy Date For Santana & Ortiz Announced

September 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert

– Battle Club Pro announced that Santana & Ortiz (formerly LAX in IMPACT Wrestling) will make their final Independent appearance on Sept. 28. They will face Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo in an intergender tag team bout. Santana & Ortiz will begin full-time with AEW on Oct. 2 when AEW premiere on TNT. They made a surprise appearance at AEW All Out, attacking The Young Bucks and Lucha Bros after their ladder match.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

LAX, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading