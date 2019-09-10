Final Indy Date For Santana & Ortiz Announced

– Battle Club Pro announced that Santana & Ortiz (formerly LAX in IMPACT Wrestling) will make their final Independent appearance on Sept. 28. They will face Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo in an intergender tag team bout. Santana & Ortiz will begin full-time with AEW on Oct. 2 when AEW premiere on TNT. They made a surprise appearance at AEW All Out, attacking The Young Bucks and Lucha Bros after their ladder match.

It was only right that we end our independent career in the city that made us who we are.

In front of the people who supported us since day 1.

Truly looking forward to this. If you’re in NYC, don’t miss this dope show! https://t.co/pVAJQ6wyCw

