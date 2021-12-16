Final KOPW Match of 2021 Set For NJPW Road to Tokyo Dome Event

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that the final KOPW match of 2021 will happen during the Road to Tokyo Dome tour, as Toru Yano will defend against Yoshinobu Kanemaru. This will determine who will be named the King of Pro Wrestling for 2021, with Yano looking to repeat after winning in 2020. It will be a Year End Party rules match, which operates like a standard match except every two minutes, both men must drink alcohol and then respond to the referee’s 20 count. The fans will vote on the type of alcohol – either sake or whiskey – from December 17 to 22.

