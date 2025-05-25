Final Lineup For AEW Double Or Nothing

Tonight is AEW Double Or Nothing, and the final lineup stands at 10 matches. You can see the lineup below for the PPV, which airs live on PPV:

* Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Finals: Hangman Page vs. Will Ospreay

* Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Finals: Jamie Hayter vs. Mercedes Mone

* Anarchy in the Arena Match: Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, Wheeler Yuta & The Young Bucks

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate vs. Sons Of Texas

* AEW Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Mike Bailey

* Stretcher Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Ricochet

* FTR vs. Nigel McGuiness & Daniel Garcia

* Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, & Roderick Strong vs. Josh Alexander, Konosuke Takeshita, & Kyle Fletcher

* Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford vs. Harley Cameron & Anna Jay (Pre-Show Match)