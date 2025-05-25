wrestling / News

Final Lineup For AEW Double Or Nothing

May 25, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Double Or Nothing WWT Image Credit: AEW

Tonight is AEW Double Or Nothing, and the final lineup stands at 10 matches. You can see the lineup below for the PPV, which airs live on PPV:

* Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Finals: Hangman Page vs. Will Ospreay
* Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Finals: Jamie Hayter vs. Mercedes Mone
* Anarchy in the Arena Match: Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, Wheeler Yuta & The Young Bucks
* AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa
* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate vs. Sons Of Texas
* AEW Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Mike Bailey
* Stretcher Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Ricochet
* FTR vs. Nigel McGuiness & Daniel Garcia
* Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, & Roderick Strong vs. Josh Alexander, Konosuke Takeshita, & Kyle Fletcher
* Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford vs. Harley Cameron & Anna Jay (Pre-Show Match)

