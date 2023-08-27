wrestling / News
Final Lineup For AEW All In Tomorrow
After tonight’s AEW Collision on TNT, this is the final lineup for tomorrow afternoon’s All In at Wembley Stadium in London.
Main Card
* AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole
* AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks
* AEW Women’s World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. Britt Baker
* “Real” World Championship: CM Punk (c) vs Samoa Joe
* AEW Trios Championship: The House of Black (c) vs. The Acclaimed & Bad Ass Billy Gunn
* Coffin Match: Darby Allin & Sting vs. Swerve Strickland & Christian Cage
* Stadium Stampede: Eddie Kingston, Best Friends, Orange Cassidy & Penta El Zero M vs. Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Santana & Ortiz
* The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Hangman Page & Kota Ibushi) vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson & Konosuke Takeshita
* Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay
Zero Hour
* ROH World Tag Team Championship: Aussie Open (c) vs. Adam Cole & MJF (ZERO HOUR)
* FTW Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. HOOK
