wrestling / News
Final Lineup For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 This Weekend
New Japan Pro Wrestling will present their biggest event of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 14, on January 4-5 at the Tokyo Dome. Here’s the final lineup:
WRESTLE KINGDOM NIGHT ONE Saturday January 4th:
*IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada vs Kota Ibushi.
*Jay White vs Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Intercontinental Champion.
*IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay vs. Hiromu Takhashi.
*Texas Death Match: IWGP United States Champion Lance Archer vs. Jon Moxley.
*IWGP Tag Team Champions The Guerrillas of Destiny vs. Dave Finlay & Juice Robinson.
*Jushin Thunder Liger, Tatsumi Fujinami, The Great Sasuke and Tiger Mask (with El Samurai) vs. Naoki Sano, Shinjiro Otani, Tatsuhito Takaiwa and Ryusuke Taguchi (with Kuniaki Kobayashi)
*CHAOS: YOSHI-HASHI & Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto vs. Bullet Club’s KENTA & Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi & Bad Luck Fale.
*LIJ’s BUSHI & Shingo Takagi &EVIL & SANADA vs. Suzuki-Gun’s El Desperado & Taichi & Minoru Suzuki & Zack Sabre Junior.
*Pre-Show: Yuya Uemura, Yota Tsuji, Tomoaki Honma and Togi Makabe vs. Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors,Karl Fredericks, and Toa Henare.
*Pre-Show: Yuji Nagata and Manabu Nakanishi vs. Hiroshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima
WRESTLE KINGDOM NIGHT TWO Sunday January 5th:
*IWGP Champion vs. IWGP Intercontinental Champion – title vs. title.
*Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chris Jericho – If Tanahashi wins, he earns future AEW title match.
*IWGP Junior Tag Team Champions Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo vs. Roppongi 3K.
*Loser of Okada vs. Ibushi vs. Loser of White vs. Naito.
*NEVER Openweight Champion KENTA vs. Hirooki Goto.
*IWGP United States Champion vs. Juice Robinson.
*Revolution Pro British Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. SANADA.
*IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champions Roppongi 3K’s SHO and YOH vs. El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori.
*Jushin Liger’s retirement match: Jushin Liger & Naoki Sano vs. Ryu Lee (fka as Dragon Lee) and Hiromu Takahashi
*Pre-Show: Gauntlet Match for the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship: Champions Ryusuke Taguchi, Togi Makabe and Toru Yano defend against Robbie Eagles, YOSHI-HASHI and Tomohiro Ishii the team of BUSHI, Shingo Takagi and EVIL, the team of Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado & Taichi and Bullet Club’s Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi and Bad Luck Fale
Monday 1/6 New Year’s Dash:
New Japan has announced that the card for the 2020 New Year’s Dash on 1/6 will be a mystery and will not be revealed until bell time.
Jushin Liger Retirement Ceremony.
