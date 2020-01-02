Final Lineup For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 This Weekend

New Japan Pro Wrestling will present their biggest event of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 14, on January 4-5 at the Tokyo Dome. Here’s the final lineup:

WRESTLE KINGDOM NIGHT ONE Saturday January 4th:

*IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada vs Kota Ibushi.

*Jay White vs Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Intercontinental Champion.

*IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay vs. Hiromu Takhashi.

*Texas Death Match: IWGP United States Champion Lance Archer vs. Jon Moxley.

*IWGP Tag Team Champions The Guerrillas of Destiny vs. Dave Finlay & Juice Robinson.

*Jushin Thunder Liger, Tatsumi Fujinami, The Great Sasuke and Tiger Mask (with El Samurai) vs. Naoki Sano, Shinjiro Otani, Tatsuhito Takaiwa and Ryusuke Taguchi (with Kuniaki Kobayashi)

*CHAOS: YOSHI-HASHI & Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto vs. Bullet Club’s KENTA & Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi & Bad Luck Fale.

*LIJ’s BUSHI & Shingo Takagi &EVIL & SANADA vs. Suzuki-Gun’s El Desperado & Taichi & Minoru Suzuki & Zack Sabre Junior.

*Pre-Show: Yuya Uemura, Yota Tsuji, Tomoaki Honma and Togi Makabe vs. Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors,Karl Fredericks, and Toa Henare.

*Pre-Show: Yuji Nagata and Manabu Nakanishi vs. Hiroshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima

WRESTLE KINGDOM NIGHT TWO Sunday January 5th:

*IWGP Champion vs. IWGP Intercontinental Champion – title vs. title.

*Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chris Jericho – If Tanahashi wins, he earns future AEW title match.

*IWGP Junior Tag Team Champions Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo vs. Roppongi 3K.

*Loser of Okada vs. Ibushi vs. Loser of White vs. Naito.

*NEVER Openweight Champion KENTA vs. Hirooki Goto.

*IWGP United States Champion vs. Juice Robinson.

*Revolution Pro British Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. SANADA.

*IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champions Roppongi 3K’s SHO and YOH vs. El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori.

*Jushin Liger’s retirement match: Jushin Liger & Naoki Sano vs. Ryu Lee (fka as Dragon Lee) and Hiromu Takahashi

*Pre-Show: Gauntlet Match for the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship: Champions Ryusuke Taguchi, Togi Makabe and Toru Yano defend against Robbie Eagles, YOSHI-HASHI and Tomohiro Ishii the team of BUSHI, Shingo Takagi and EVIL, the team of Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado & Taichi and Bullet Club’s Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi and Bad Luck Fale

Monday 1/6 New Year’s Dash:

New Japan has announced that the card for the 2020 New Year’s Dash on 1/6 will be a mystery and will not be revealed until bell time.

Jushin Liger Retirement Ceremony.