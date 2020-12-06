Final Lineup For Tonight’s NXT Takeover: WarGames

NXT Takeover: WarGames takes place tonight and the final card, barring last-minute additions, stands at five matches. The show begins tonight at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT and airs live on the WWE Network. The full card is below:

* Men’s WarGames Match (Advantage: The Kings of NXT): Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish vs. Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

* Women’s WarGames Match (Advantage: Team Shotzi): Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez

* NXT North American Championship Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest vs. Leon Ruff

* Strap Match: Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes

* Timothy Thatcher vs. Tommaso Ciampa

411 will have live coverage for tonight’s show starting at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT.