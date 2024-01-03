wrestling / News
Lineup For Tomorrow Morning’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18
New Japan Pro Wrestling holds its biggest show of the year tomorrow morning with Wrestle Kingdom 18 from the Tokyo Dome. The lineup includes:
* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: SANADA (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito
* IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship: Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley vs. David Finlay
* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship: Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. El Desperado
* IWGP Jr Tag Championship: Bullet Club War Dogs (c) vs. Catch 2/2
* NJPW World Television Championship: Zack Sabre Jr (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
* NEVER Openweight Championship: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Tama Tonga
* IWGP Tag & STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championships: Bishamon (IWGP Tag) vs. Hikuleo & El Phantasmo (STRONG Openweight Tag)
* Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada
* Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura
* Kaito Kiyomiya & Shota Umino vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL & Ren Narita)
* Kickoff: KOPW 2024 New Japan Ranbo