Lineup For Tomorrow Morning’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18

January 3, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
New Japan Pro Wrestling holds its biggest show of the year tomorrow morning with Wrestle Kingdom 18 from the Tokyo Dome. The lineup includes:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: SANADA (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito
* IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship: Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley vs. David Finlay
* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship: Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. El Desperado
* IWGP Jr Tag Championship: Bullet Club War Dogs (c) vs. Catch 2/2
* NJPW World Television Championship: Zack Sabre Jr (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
* NEVER Openweight Championship: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Tama Tonga
* IWGP Tag & STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championships: Bishamon (IWGP Tag) vs. Hikuleo & El Phantasmo (STRONG Openweight Tag)
* Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada
* Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura
* Kaito Kiyomiya & Shota Umino vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL & Ren Narita)
* Kickoff: KOPW 2024 New Japan Ranbo

