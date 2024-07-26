wrestling / News

Final Lineup For Tonight’s ROH Death Before Dishonor

July 26, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ring of Honor will present this year’s Death Before Disnonor event tonight at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, TX. The lineup for the event is below:

* ROH World Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Roderick Strong
* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Queen Aminata
* Survival of the Fittest for ROH World TV Championship: Atlantis Jr. (c) vs. Lio Rush vs. Shane Taylor vs. Brian Cage vs. Lee Johnson vs. Johnny TV
* ROH Women’s World TV Championship: Billie Starkz (c) vs. Red Velvet
* ROH World Tag Team Championship: Undisputed Kingdom (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly & Tomohiro Ishii
* ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Lee Moriarty
* Texas Deathmatch: Diamante vs. Leyla Hirsch
* Winners Face The Undisputed Kingdom at Battle of the Belts XI for ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles: Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs vs. The Dark Order
* Komander vs. The Beast Mortos
* Zero Hour: MxM Collection vs. TBD

