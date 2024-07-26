wrestling / News
Final Lineup For Tonight’s ROH Death Before Dishonor
Ring of Honor will present this year’s Death Before Disnonor event tonight at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, TX. The lineup for the event is below:
* ROH World Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Roderick Strong
* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Queen Aminata
* Survival of the Fittest for ROH World TV Championship: Atlantis Jr. (c) vs. Lio Rush vs. Shane Taylor vs. Brian Cage vs. Lee Johnson vs. Johnny TV
* ROH Women’s World TV Championship: Billie Starkz (c) vs. Red Velvet
* ROH World Tag Team Championship: Undisputed Kingdom (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly & Tomohiro Ishii
* ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Lee Moriarty
* Texas Deathmatch: Diamante vs. Leyla Hirsch
* Winners Face The Undisputed Kingdom at Battle of the Belts XI for ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles: Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs vs. The Dark Order
* Komander vs. The Beast Mortos
* Zero Hour: MxM Collection vs. TBD