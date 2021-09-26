Final Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules

WWE’s Extreme Rules takes place tonight from Columbus, Ohio, with the final card set at six matches. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place tonight and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else:

* WWE Universal Championship Extreme Rules Match: Roman Reigns vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss

* United States Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. The Street Profits

* Liv Morgan vs. Carmella