wrestling / News
Final Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules
September 26, 2021 | Posted by
WWE’s Extreme Rules takes place tonight from Columbus, Ohio, with the final card set at six matches. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place tonight and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else:
* WWE Universal Championship Extreme Rules Match: Roman Reigns vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair
* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss
* United States Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy
* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. The Street Profits
* Liv Morgan vs. Carmella
More Trending Stories
- Ruby Soho On What Her Relationship Was Like With Vince McMahon In WWE, Reasoning Behind Her WWE Release
- Arn Anderson Shares His Reaction To Cody Rhodes Being Booed On AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam
- Ric Flair Issues Statement About Latest Dark Side of the Ring Episode About Chris Kanyon
- Dark Side of the Ring Co-Creator Evan Husney on Increased Ambitions for Season 3, Major Set-Pieces for ‘Plane Ride From Hell’ and ‘Onita’s FMW’