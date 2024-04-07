Final Lineup for WrestleMania 40 Night Two

The second night of WrestleMania 40 takes place tonight, and the full lineup stands at six matches. You can see the final card below for the show, which airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Bloodling Rules Match: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

* WWE United States Championship Match: Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: IYO SKY vs. Bayley

* Philadelphia Street Fight: Bobby Lashley & Street Profits vs. Karrion Kross & Authors of Pain

* LA Knight vs. AJ Styles