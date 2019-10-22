Final Member of Team Flair Set For Crown Jewel Five-on-Five Match

– Team Flair is complete, and we have a full five-on-five matchup for WWE Crown Jewel. On Monday night’s episode of Raw, Ric Flair revealed that Drew McIntyre would be his final team member, joining Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura, and King Corbin. They will face Team Hogan in Roman Reigns, Ali, Shorty G, Rusev, and Ricochet.

After the announcement, McIntyre faced Ricochet in a one-on-one match and got the pin. Pics and video from that match are below, and we’ll have a full updated Crown Jewel card after Raw.