Final Money in the Bank Qualifying Match and More Set For Monday’s WWE RAW
June 10, 2023
WWE has announced three matches for Monday’s episode of RAW, including the final Money in the Bank qualifying match. Either Matt Riddle or Damian Priest will join a field that includes Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, Butch and LA Knight. The lineup includes:
* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest
* Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz
* Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. GUNTHER & Ludwig Kaiser