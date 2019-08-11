wrestling / News
Final NJPW G1 Climax Standings – Finalists Set For Tomorrow’s Match
– The final standings are set for the NJPW G1 Climax, with the two competitors set for the final match. You can see the A and B block results below. Jay White and Kota Ibushi, the winners of the blocks, will face off tomorrow in the finals with the winner getting an IWGP World Heavyweight Title match at Wrestle Kingdom 14:
G1 29 Block A
* Kota Ibushi: (7-2), 14 pts. (WINNER)
* Kazuchika Okada: (7-2), 14 pts.
* KENTA: (4-5), 8 pts.
* Hiroshi Tanahashi: (4-5), 8 pts.
* EVIL: (4-5), 8 pts.
* SANADA: (4-5), 8 pts.
* Bad Luck Fale: (4-5), 8 pts.
* Zack Sabre Jr: (4-5), 8 pts.
* Will Ospreay: (4-5), 8 pts.
* Lance Archer: (3-6), 6 pts.
G1 29 Block B
* Jay White: (6-3), 12 pts. (WINNER)
* Tetsuya Naito: (5-4), 10 pts.
* Jon Moxley: (5-4), 10 pts.
* Hirooki Goto: (5-4), 10 pts.
* Tomohiro Ishii: (4-5), 8 pts.
* Toru Yano: (4-5), 8 pts.
* Shingo Takagi: (4-5), 8 pts.
* Juice Robinson: (4-5), 8 pts.
* Jeff Cobb: (4-5), 8 pts.
* Taichi: (4-5), 8 pts.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Addresses Use of Barbed Wire at NXT TakeOver After Vince McMahon Said WWE Wouldn’t Be Turning To ‘Blood and Guts’
- NXT TV Taping Results For Next Week: Breakout Tournament Winner Crowned (SPOILERS)
- Chicago Police Officer Under Investigation for Driving Hulk Hogan on Airport Tarmac With Siren Blaring
- Salina de la Renta on Whether She Plans to Get in the Ring for MLW, Status of Her Knee Injury