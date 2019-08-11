Final NJPW G1 Climax Standings – Finalists Set For Tomorrow’s Match

– The final standings are set for the NJPW G1 Climax, with the two competitors set for the final match. You can see the A and B block results below. Jay White and Kota Ibushi, the winners of the blocks, will face off tomorrow in the finals with the winner getting an IWGP World Heavyweight Title match at Wrestle Kingdom 14:

G1 29 Block A

* Kota Ibushi: (7-2), 14 pts. (WINNER)

* Kazuchika Okada: (7-2), 14 pts.

* KENTA: (4-5), 8 pts.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi: (4-5), 8 pts.

* EVIL: (4-5), 8 pts.

* SANADA: (4-5), 8 pts.

* Bad Luck Fale: (4-5), 8 pts.

* Zack Sabre Jr: (4-5), 8 pts.

* Will Ospreay: (4-5), 8 pts.

* Lance Archer: (3-6), 6 pts.

G1 29 Block B

* Jay White: (6-3), 12 pts. (WINNER)

* Tetsuya Naito: (5-4), 10 pts.

* Jon Moxley: (5-4), 10 pts.

* Hirooki Goto: (5-4), 10 pts.

* Tomohiro Ishii: (4-5), 8 pts.

* Toru Yano: (4-5), 8 pts.

* Shingo Takagi: (4-5), 8 pts.

* Juice Robinson: (4-5), 8 pts.

* Jeff Cobb: (4-5), 8 pts.

* Taichi: (4-5), 8 pts.