Final Numbers For AAA Invading NY Said To Be Around 300-400

It was previously reported that the numbers for AAA’s Invading NY PPV were said to be “very low”, in fact they were beleived to be around sixty as of last week. The estimated numbers are higher now, but not by a lot as now it’s believed only 300 to 400 people bought the PPV.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there wasn’t a single buy in the Hispanic markets and this is likely because no one knew the PPV was even happening. Almost none of the buys that did happen were live (which again, were estimated to be around sixty). That means the increase happened from people who learned of the event after it aired or saw reviews of it online. In two of the biggest Hispanic markets in the country, one had four buys and the other had one.

There was also a lot of frustration with the event within AAA, as there was a lot of card changes due to visa issues. This resulted in Americans being used, as well as AAA performers who were previously with Lucha Underground. It’s believed that all the visas will be in for their Los Angeles show on October 23, but it’s unknown if they are all in at this time. No card has been announced but they plan on making it a stacked event. There are no broadcast plans announced at this time.