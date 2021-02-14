wrestling / News

Final NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day Card

February 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day

WWE presents NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day tonight on the WWE Network, and the final card is online. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which kicks off with a pre-show at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT.

* NXT Championship Match: Finn Balor vs. Pete Dunne
* NXT North American Championship Match: Johnny Gargano vs. KUSHIDA.
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Io Shirai vs. Mercedes Martinez vs. Toni Storm
* Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Classic Finals: Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez vs. Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon
* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Classic Finals: MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

411 will have live coverage of the show starting at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT.

