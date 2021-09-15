wrestling / News
Final Participant Set For MLW Opera Cup (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
September 15, 2021 | Posted by
Fightful Select reports that the final addition of the MLW Opera Cup will be Alex Shelley, who will be part of the MLW Fightland event on October 2 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. He joins a field that includes Lee Moriarty, Bobby Fish, Calvin Tankman, TJP, Davey Richards, Matt Cross and Tom Lawlor. Shelley made his in-ring return this month, his first match in 2021, wrestling Lawlor at GCW/BLP 3 Cups Stuffed.
