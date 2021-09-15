Final Participant Set For MLW Opera Cup (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

Fightful Select reports that the final addition of the MLW Opera Cup will be Alex Shelley, who will be part of the MLW Fightland event on October 2 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. He joins a field that includes Lee Moriarty, Bobby Fish, Calvin Tankman, TJP, Davey Richards, Matt Cross and Tom Lawlor. Shelley made his in-ring return this month, his first match in 2021, wrestling Lawlor at GCW/BLP 3 Cups Stuffed.