Final Participants Announced For AEW Tournament, Brackets Set

The final two participants are set for AEW’s #1 contender’s tournament. On tonight’s Dynamite, it was announced that Penta El Zero M and Joey Janela are the final names set for the upcoming tournament, which kicks off next week and concludes at AEW Full Gear on November 7th.

The brackets for the tournament are:

* Penta El Zero M vs. Rey Fenix

* Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela

* Colt Cabana vs. Kenny Omega

* Wardlow vs. Jungle Boy