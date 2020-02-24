Final Rating For Smackdown Even With Previous Week, Viewership Slightly Up

The final rating numbers are in for Friday’s Smackdown and it held steady in the demo from the week before while ticking slightly up in viewers. The show drew a 0.7 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.484 million viewers, even with and up 1% from the previous week’s 0.7 demo rating and 2.464 million. This was a slight downtick from the original fast national viewership number for the episode of 2.49 million.

Smackdown has provided Fox with a point of stability for Friday nights; since November 16th, the show has done a 0.7 or a 0.8 every week, while viewership has remained between 2.325 million and 2.6 million for the same time period. The show won the night in terms of the demo rating per Showbuzz Daily, beating out CBS’ Macgyver and Hawaii Five-0 which both had a 0.6.