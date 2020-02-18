wrestling / News
Final Rating & Viewership For Smackdown Down a Tick From Previous Week
February 18, 2020
The final rating numbers are in for this last Friday’s Smackdown, and as expected they were down slightly from the previous week. The show did a 0.7 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.464 million viewers, down a tenth and 4% from the February 7th episode.
Smackdown tied for the top spot among all shows in the demo rating for Friday along with the whole of CBS’ lineup (Macgyver, Hawaii Five-0, Blue Bloods) per Showbuzz Daily.
