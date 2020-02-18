Final Rating & Viewership For Smackdown Down a Tick From Previous Week

The final rating numbers are in for this last Friday’s Smackdown, and as expected they were down slightly from the previous week. The show did a 0.7 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.464 million viewers, down a tenth and 4% from the February 7th episode.

Smackdown tied for the top spot among all shows in the demo rating for Friday along with the whole of CBS’ lineup (Macgyver, Hawaii Five-0, Blue Bloods) per Showbuzz Daily.