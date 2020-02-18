wrestling / News

Final Rating & Viewership For Smackdown Down a Tick From Previous Week

February 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Otis Smackdown

The final rating numbers are in for this last Friday’s Smackdown, and as expected they were down slightly from the previous week. The show did a 0.7 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.464 million viewers, down a tenth and 4% from the February 7th episode.

Smackdown tied for the top spot among all shows in the demo rating for Friday along with the whole of CBS’ lineup (Macgyver, Hawaii Five-0, Blue Bloods) per Showbuzz Daily.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ratings, Smackdown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading