wrestling / News
Final Rating & Viewership For Smackdown Up From Previous Week
March 23, 2020 | Posted by
The final numbers for this week’s Smackdown are in, and they ticked up a bit from the initial overnight numbers. The final demo rating for the show came in at an 0.8 with 2.569 million viewers, up 14% and 4% from the previous week’s 0.7 demo rating and 2.47 million. The numbers represent the best for Smackdown since the February 28th episode also had a 0.8 demo rating with an audience of 2.687 million.
Smackdown came in tied at #2 for the night among all shows on television in the demo per Showbuzz Daily. It tied with 20/20 on ABC, losing out only to ABC’s Shark Tank (1.1 demo rating, 5.990 million viewers).
