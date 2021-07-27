Final Rating, Viewership For WWE Smackdown Down Against Olympics

The final rating and viewership for last week’s episode of Smackdown are in, and the show ticked down against the Olympics. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that the show drew a finalized 0.55 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.137 million viewers. Those numbers are down 17% and 7% from the 0.66 demo rating and 2.31 million viewers for last week’s return to live shows.

The slipping was not unexpected; in addition to the previous week’s episode being hyped as WWE’s return to live shows providing a major boost, this week’s show was up against the opening ceremony of the Olympics which drew a 2.3 demo rating and 10.9 million viewers during the primetime hours of 8 PM through 11 PM. Smackdown is averaging a 0.56 demo rating and 2.108 million viewers for 2021, compared to a 0.61 and 2.24 million viewers for the same time period in 2020.