Final Rating For WWE Smackdown Ticks Up, Audience Down

Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown saw a slight rise in the rating, with a similar drop in viewers. Friday’s episode had a final rating of 0.57 in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.114 million viewers, per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Those numbers are an improvement (as tends to be the case) from the overnight numbers of a 0.5 demo rating and 1.976 million viewers.

The final numbers were up 5.6 % and down 2.7% respectively from the previous week’s 0.54 demo rating and 2.173 million viewers. The rating was the highest for the show since the January 21st episode drew a 0.64, while the total audience was the lowest of 2021 to date.

Smackdown, like AEW Rampage of course, was up against strong news viewership due to the developing situation in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Cable news dominated the night, through an NBA game on ESPN did break through to still be the highest-rated cable show of Friday. Smackdown was the top-rated show on broadcast or cable TV, beating out ABC’s Shark Tank which had a 0.55 demo rating.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.565 demo rating and 2.20 million viewers in 2022 to date, compared to a 0.603 demo rating and 2.193 million viewers for the same time period in 2021.