wrestling / News
Final Ratings & Audience Numbers For Smackdown
February 3, 2020 | Posted by
The finalized rating and audience for Friday’s episode of Smackdown are in. Friday night’s episode of the show brought in a 0.7 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic as previously reported, with the audience at 2.422 million. Those numbers are steady with and down 1% respectively from last week’s 0.7 demo rating and 2.448 million viewers.
Despite the slight drop, Smackdown remained the top-rated show on TV for the night, tied with CBS’ Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum PI. The show has settled into a state of ratings stability, having been a 0.7 to a 0.8 for every week since November 16th.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On How Japan Inspired the nWo, Solidifying the Idea While Talking With DDP
- Jim Ross Recalls Botched Finish to 2005 Royal Rumble, Vince McMahon Tearing Both Quads After Coming Out To the Ring
- Matt Hardy On Drew McIntyre’s Royal Rumble Win, Criticism of Brock Lesnar’s Early Rumble Dominance
- Booker T Shares His Thoughts on the Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle Incident, Offers Advice to Riddle