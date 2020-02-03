Final Ratings & Audience Numbers For Smackdown

The finalized rating and audience for Friday’s episode of Smackdown are in. Friday night’s episode of the show brought in a 0.7 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic as previously reported, with the audience at 2.422 million. Those numbers are steady with and down 1% respectively from last week’s 0.7 demo rating and 2.448 million viewers.

Despite the slight drop, Smackdown remained the top-rated show on TV for the night, tied with CBS’ Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum PI. The show has settled into a state of ratings stability, having been a 0.7 to a 0.8 for every week since November 16th.