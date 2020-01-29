Final Rosters Revealed For Start of 2020 XFL Season

All eight XFL teams have revealed their finalized rosters to start the 2020 season. The Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats, Seattle Dragons, DC Defenders, New York Guardians, St. Louis BattleHawks, and Tampa Bay Vipers all announced their 52-man rosters for the league ahead of its first weekend on February 8th. You can see all the details in the below tweets.

By XFL rules, players can be signed, released or traded at any point in the season and commissioner Oliver Luck told XFL.com, “I’ll be shocked if any team has the same quarterback through Week 10 just given the nature of the game, the fact that it’s a startup and we have some good defensive players coming off the edge.”

