Final Smackdown Rating Down From Previous Week, Audience Up

The final rating for this week’s episode of Smackdown was down from the previous week, while viewership was up. Friday night’s episode brought in a 0.63 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.383 million viewers, down 6% and up 5% from the January 15th episode’s 0.67 demo rating and 2.262 million viewers.

Smackdown ranked as the #2 show across television for the night per Showbuzz Daily, behind only ABC’s Shark Tank with a 0.82 demo rating and 4.203 million viewers.