Final Smackdown Rating Down From Previous Week, Audience Up
January 25, 2021 | Posted by
The final rating for this week’s episode of Smackdown was down from the previous week, while viewership was up. Friday night’s episode brought in a 0.63 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.383 million viewers, down 6% and up 5% from the January 15th episode’s 0.67 demo rating and 2.262 million viewers.
Smackdown ranked as the #2 show across television for the night per Showbuzz Daily, behind only ABC’s Shark Tank with a 0.82 demo rating and 4.203 million viewers.
