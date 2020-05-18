wrestling / News

Final Smackdown Rating Down Slightly From Overnights, Viewership Holds

May 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Elias wwe smackdown 51520

The final rating for last week’s episode of Smackdown was down slightly in the overnight rating, with viewership essentially holding. Friday’s episode did a 0.5 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.042 million viewers. Those numbers are a touch down from and hold with the overnight number of a 0.55 demo rating and 2.043 million viewers.

The demo rating was steady with the final numbers from the May 8th Smackdown, while the audience was up 1% from that episode’s 2.025 million. The show was tied for third among all broadcast network ratings per Showbuzz Daily alongside CBS’s Greatest #StayAtHome Videos and NBC’s The Blacklist and Dateline.

