Final Smackdown Rating Ties Five-Week High, Viewership Up

The final rating for the go-home Smackdown heading into WrestleMania weekend was up to tie the five-week high for the show. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.61 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.25 million viewers, up from the overnight numbers of a 0.55 demo rating and 2.080 million viewers.

The final numbers were up 7% and 5% respectively from the previous week’s 0.57 final demo rating and 2.137 million viewers, with the demo rating tying the 0.61 from March 12th. The viewership was the best since the March 5th episode had 2.252 million.

Smackdown finished #2 among all shows on TV for the night according to Showbuzz Daily, behind only Shark Tank on ABC (0.76 demo rating, 4.312 million viewers).