Final Smackdown Rating Holds With Overnight Number, Audience Up
The final rating for last week’s Smackdown held even with the overnight estimate, while the viewership was up slightly. Friday’s episode, the go-home show for Clash of Champions, pulled in a final rating in the 18 – 49 demographic of a 0.6 while the audience was 2.11 million viewers. Those were steady with and up a touch from Saturday’s overnight estimate of a 0.6 demo rating and 2.032 million viewers.
That also means that the demo rating was up a tick and the audience was up 4% from the previous week’s 0.5 demo rating and 2.037 million viewers. Smackdown topped the night for network television in a tie with the NHL Stanley Cup on NBC (0.6 demo rating/2.216 million viewers), while the NBA Playoff game on ESPN won the night overall (1.72 demo rating, 4.366 million viewers) per Showbuzz Daily.
