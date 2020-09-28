wrestling / News

Final Smackdown Rating Holds With Overnight Number, Audience Up

September 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The final rating for last week’s Smackdown held even with the overnight estimate, while the viewership was up slightly. Friday’s episode, the go-home show for Clash of Champions, pulled in a final rating in the 18 – 49 demographic of a 0.6 while the audience was 2.11 million viewers. Those were steady with and up a touch from Saturday’s overnight estimate of a 0.6 demo rating and 2.032 million viewers.

That also means that the demo rating was up a tick and the audience was up 4% from the previous week’s 0.5 demo rating and 2.037 million viewers. Smackdown topped the night for network television in a tie with the NHL Stanley Cup on NBC (0.6 demo rating/2.216 million viewers), while the NBA Playoff game on ESPN won the night overall (1.72 demo rating, 4.366 million viewers) per Showbuzz Daily.

