Final Smackdown Rating Holds With Overnight Number, Viewership Slightly Up

The final rating for Friday’s Smackdown is in and it held with the overnight number, while the viewership edged upward. The episode did a final adjusted 0.6 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.17 million viewers, up a tick and 6% from the previous week’s 0.5 demo rating and 2.044 million viewers. The numbers were the best since the April 17th episode had a 0.6 demo rating and 2.187 million viewers.

Smackdown tied for the top spot among broadcast network shows for the night with ABC’s Shark Tank repeat per Showbuzz Daily, but were behind CNN’s coverage of protests for the night which scored a 0.88 demo rating in its best hour (10 PM ET).