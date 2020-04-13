Final Smackdown Rating Holds, Viewership Up From Overnight Estimate

The final numbers for Friday’s episode of Smackdown are in, with the rating holding even and the audience ticking slightly up. The show on FOX brought in a 0.6 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.317 million viewers, even with and up from the 0.6 demo rating and 2.304 million viewers that the overnight numbers reported as on Saturday.

The demo rating was even with the previous week’s 0.6, while the audience was down 3% from that week’s 2.398 million. Per Showbuzz Daily, the demo rating was in the lower tier of broadcast network ratings for the night (ABC’s Shark Tank won with a 0.9) and had the lowest overall viewership among network shows.