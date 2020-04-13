wrestling / News
Final Smackdown Rating Holds, Viewership Up From Overnight Estimate
April 13, 2020 | Posted by
The final numbers for Friday’s episode of Smackdown are in, with the rating holding even and the audience ticking slightly up. The show on FOX brought in a 0.6 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.317 million viewers, even with and up from the 0.6 demo rating and 2.304 million viewers that the overnight numbers reported as on Saturday.
The demo rating was even with the previous week’s 0.6, while the audience was down 3% from that week’s 2.398 million. Per Showbuzz Daily, the demo rating was in the lower tier of broadcast network ratings for the night (ABC’s Shark Tank won with a 0.9) and had the lowest overall viewership among network shows.
More Trending Stories
- Sami Callihan On His Injury to Kevin Sullivan Being a Work, Says Sullivan Was In On It & Ric Flair Wanted to Bury Him Over It
- Details on Why WWE Is Going Back to Live Shows, Positive COVID-19 Test Reportedly Broadcast Team Member
- Jim Ross On His Relationship with Vince McMahon Today, Says He Texted McMahon After WrestleMania 36
- Bret Hart Says Hulk Hogan Pressured WWE To Take Title Off Him at WrestleMania 9, Thinks Hogan Didn’t Work With Him Because He Was Afraid He’d Get Embarrassed