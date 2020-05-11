Final Smackdown Rating Steady With Overnight Number, Viewership Down Slightly

The final rating for this week’s episode of Smackdown was even with the overnight rating, with viewership slightly down. Friday’s go-home episode for Money in the Bank did a 0.5 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.885 million viewers. Those numbers are steady with and down from the overnight number of a 0.5 demo rating and 2.040 million viewers.

The demo rating was also steady with the final numbers from the May 1st Smackdown, while the audience was up 7% from that episode’s 1.885 million. The show was behind all broadcast network ratings per Showbuzz Daily with the exception of a 20/20 repeat on ABC (0.5 demo rating) and The CW’s shows Masters of Illusion and Dynasty, both of which did a 0.1 demo rating.