wrestling / News
Final Smackdown Rating Steady With Overnight Number, Viewership Down Slightly
May 11, 2020 | Posted by
The final rating for this week’s episode of Smackdown was even with the overnight rating, with viewership slightly down. Friday’s go-home episode for Money in the Bank did a 0.5 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.885 million viewers. Those numbers are steady with and down from the overnight number of a 0.5 demo rating and 2.040 million viewers.
The demo rating was also steady with the final numbers from the May 1st Smackdown, while the audience was up 7% from that episode’s 1.885 million. The show was behind all broadcast network ratings per Showbuzz Daily with the exception of a 20/20 repeat on ABC (0.5 demo rating) and The CW’s shows Masters of Illusion and Dynasty, both of which did a 0.1 demo rating.
